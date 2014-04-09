PC Blakelock trial verdict

PC Keith Blakelock
Nicholas Jacobs has has been cleared of killing PC Keith Blakelock in the 1985 Broadwater Farm riots.

PC Blakelock, 40, was killed as he tried to protect firefighters tackling a blaze at the height of unrest on the Broadwater Farm estate in north London in October 1985.

