Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Martin McGuinness on raising a toast to Queen at Windsor banquet
Martin McGuinness says his decision to attend at a banquet hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle was "an important thing to do".
Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister made the comments in an interview with Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman, filmed before Tuesday evening's event.
He also said if there was a toast to the Queen during the banquet, he would "observe all protocols" and join in.
Watch the full interview on Newsnight on BBC Two at 22:30 on Tuesday 8 April.
-
08 Apr 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-26947472/martin-mcguinness-on-raising-a-toast-to-queen-at-windsor-banquetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window