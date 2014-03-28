Video

A fifth of people (22%) would not accept an invitation to a gay wedding, according to a BBC poll.

The figures, compiled by ComRes for the BBC Radio 5 live's Stephen Nolan programme, also showed that men (29%) were nearly twice as likely to turn down an invitation to a gay wedding as women (16%).

One man told the programme: "I wouldn't go if I was invited because I don't believe in gay marriage."

However, another woman said she had been to a family member's civil partnership ceremony and it was the "nicest wedding" she had ever been to.