Nigel Evans
Nigel Evans 'staggered' by sex offences allegations

A jury has heard that the MP Nigel Evans told police he was "staggered" when he was arrested in relation to rape and sexual assault allegations.

Mr Evans, who is on trial in Preston, denies one count of rape, two of indecent assault and six of sexual assault.

  • 25 Mar 2014
