More than 17,000 purchase home under Help to Buy scheme

More than 17,000 homes were bought under the government's Help to Buy scheme in its first nine months, government figures have revealed.

They also showed that 88% of the 17,395 were first-time buyers.

Judith Moritz reports.

  • 23 Mar 2014
