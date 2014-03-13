Media player
Ecstasy death prompts mum's 'positive action' campaign
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died after taking ecstasy has pledged to work with the dealer who supplied her to increase awareness of drug abuse.
Anne-Marie Cockburn spoke to BBC Breakfast about the death of her daughter Martha Fernback and how she hopes to move on.
13 Mar 2014
