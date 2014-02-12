Media player
Rise in deaths from 'legal highs' in the UK
The number of UK deaths linked to so-called "legal highs" has risen in recent years - from 10 in 2009 to at least 68 in 2012, figures show.
Researchers compiled post-mortem test results for the National Programme on Substance Abuse Deaths.
Tulip Mazumdar reports.
12 Feb 2014
