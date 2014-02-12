Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Neknomination shows 'culture' of alcohol misunderstanding
Police and student groups are warning young people about the dangers of the online drinking game Neknomination after it was blamed for the death of a second man in the UK.
Professor Mark Bellis from the UK Faculty of Public Health told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the online craze demonstrates a "culture where people don't understand the dangers of alcohol".
He added that the drinking game has a "difficult mix" of peer pressure, alcohol, and social media helping to spread the craze.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 12 February.
-
12 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window