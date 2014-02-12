Video

Police and student groups are warning young people about the dangers of the online drinking game Neknomination after it was blamed for the death of a second man in the UK.

Professor Mark Bellis from the UK Faculty of Public Health told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the online craze demonstrates a "culture where people don't understand the dangers of alcohol".

He added that the drinking game has a "difficult mix" of peer pressure, alcohol, and social media helping to spread the craze.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 12 February.