Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK floods: Worcester 'holding its breath'
As up to an inch of rain is forecast to fall during Tuesday, the Environment Agency has warned flood levels in Worcestershire could rise further.
Large parts of Worcester are under water, and while people in the city are used to floods the uncertainty over how long the deluge will last is not welcome.
The River Severn is predicted to peak at between 5.5m and 5.7m on Thursday morning - while there are 21 flood warnings on the Severn and other rivers across Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Sian Lloyd reports.
-
11 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window