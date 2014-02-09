Pipes to remove flood water
Somerset Levels flooding: Huge pipes put in place

The Environment Agency is putting large pipes in place to help alleviate the flooding in the Somerset Levels.

The pipes, located near to Bridgwater, will transport significant quantities of water into the River Parrett, which leads into the sea.

Andrew Plant reports.

