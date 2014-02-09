Child standing at door next to sandbags
Homes at risk as Thames rises

Fourteen severe flood warnings have been issued along the River Thames in Berkshire and Surrey amid concern that people and property are at risk.

Gareth Furby reports from Walton-on-Thames and Thames Ditton, where residents are anxious about what lies ahead.

  • 09 Feb 2014
