UK floods: Stoke St Gregory, Curload & Burrowbridge hit
BBC Newsnight has visited flood-hit Somerset to find out what life is like for the communities there.
Olly Lambert travelled inland to talk to the people battling the water in Stoke St Gregory, Curload and Burrowbridge.
08 Feb 2014
