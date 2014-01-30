Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK floods: What can the UK do to prevent flooding?
With parts of the UK continuing to suffer the aftermath of the most severe winter floods in years, attention has focused on how flooding can be prevented or alleviated.
Parts of England have had their wettest January since records began more than 100 years ago, with three days left in the month.
Science editor David Shukman looks at the most effective flood prevention measures - and their costs.
-
30 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window