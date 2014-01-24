Video

A ghost ship could be floating in the Atlantic with no crew, power or communications, salvage hunters believe.

The Russian cruise ship, MV Lyubov Orlova, has not been heard from since it broke free a year ago from a tugboat in Newfoundland.

However Richard Hurley, Senior Analyst at the maritime intelligence company IHS, claims the vessel has probably already capsized.

Mr Hurley told BBC Radio 5 live's Dominic Laurie: "There was a report of a EPIRB signal from her - that's an emergency beacon that normally only activates when the ship has actually sunk."