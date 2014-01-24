Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Somerset floods: 'Major incident' declared
Sedgemoor District Council in Somerset has declared "major incident status" in response to continued flooding, as more heavy rain is predicted.
The BBC's Jon Kay returned to the village of Muchelney on the Somerset Levels to find little has changed after it was flooded three weeks ago.
-
24 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window