Submerged car
Somerset floods: 'Major incident' declared

Sedgemoor District Council in Somerset has declared "major incident status" in response to continued flooding, as more heavy rain is predicted.

The BBC's Jon Kay returned to the village of Muchelney on the Somerset Levels to find little has changed after it was flooded three weeks ago.

  • 24 Jan 2014
