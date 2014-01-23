Prison officer
Oakwood prison: Disorder was 'full-scale riot', says officer

A prison officer has told the BBC that what was described as a disturbance at the private Oakwood Prison earlier this month was actually a full scale riot.

A specially trained officer, who went inside the building near Wolverhampton to tackle the violence, said inmates booby-trapped doorways and shouted threats from behind a barricade.

G4S, which runs the prison, has rejected the claims.

Matt Prodger reports.

