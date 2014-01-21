Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pub opens at motorway service station
A pub that serves alcohol every day from 09:00 has opened at a service station on the M40 motorway near Beaconsfield, 25 miles west of London.
The move has been controversial because many of the customers will be drivers.
But the company behind the Hope and Champion, named after an 18th Century stagecoach route, says that it believes patrons will behave responsibly.
Katy Watson reports.
-
21 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window