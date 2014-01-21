Roger Pratt
St Lucia death: Trip of a lifetime ends in tragedy

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out on the body of a British man murdered on the Caribbean island of St Lucia.

Roger Pratt was killed defending his wife Margaret from attackers who boarded their yacht in the town of Vieux Fort on Friday night.

Three men have been detained over the attack.

Michelle Fleury reports.

