Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill will miss the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer, because she's pregnant with her first child.

The 27-year-old Briton still plans to defend her Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

Jessica Ennis-Hill's coach, Toni Minichiello, told 5live Drive that learning of her pregnancy was "a bit of a shock".

  • 10 Jan 2014
