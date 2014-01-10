Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jessica Ennis-Hill's coach outlines her new training plan
Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill will miss the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer, because she's pregnant with her first child.
The 27-year-old Briton still plans to defend her Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games.
Jessica Ennis-Hill's coach, Toni Minichiello, told 5live Drive that learning of her pregnancy was "a bit of a shock".
10 Jan 2014
