UK floods: Help arrives for cut-off 'island' village of Muchelney
The community of Muchelney in the Somerset Levels has received a much-needed delivery of supplies by boat, after flooding turned the whole village into an island.
Jon Kay reports on the mission to help local residents, stranded for one week.
06 Jan 2014
