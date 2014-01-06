Media player
Legal aid cuts: Criminal justice system 'under attack'
Criminal case lawyers will not be attending courts in a number of cities in England and Wales on Monday, in protest at planned £220m cuts to legal aid.
Speaking to the BBC, Nigel Lithman QC suggested that the UK's criminal justice system was "under attack in such an extreme way" that it risked being eradicated.
He also warned that serious criminal cases could collapse without the funding needed to pay those sufficiently qualified to prosecute them.
06 Jan 2014
