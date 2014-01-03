Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British man killed in Libya, Foreign Office confirms
The Foreign Office has confirmed a British man has been shot dead in Mellitah, near Zuwarah in western Libya.
The BBC's Nick Beake reports that the man was killed along with a New Zealand woman.
03 Jan 2014
