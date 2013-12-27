Video

James Bond actress Dame Judi Dench has revealed how she was once late for lunch with the head of MI6, the UK's intelligence service, after one of its drivers could not find where to pick her up.

Interviewed by Today programme guest editor Dame Eliza Manningham-Buller, a former head of the security service, Dame Judi, who played spy boss M in the Bond movies, explained: "I did get to go to MI6 once. I was invited to lunch by [the then MI6 chief] Sir David Spedding."

"But their driver couldn't find me. So subsequently I was three-quarters of an hour late. I was so late for lunch - embarrassingly late."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday 27 December 2013.