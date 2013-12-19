Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale
Two guilty of Lee Rigby murder in Woolwich

Two men have been found guilty of murdering soldier Lee Rigby outside Woolwich barracks in south-east London in May.

Michael Adebolajo, 29, and Michael Adebowale, 22, struck Fusilier Rigby with a car before continuing to attack him.

The men were found not guilty of attempting to murder a police officer at the scene.

Dominic Casciani reports.

  • 19 Dec 2013