Two guilty of Lee Rigby murder in Woolwich
Two men have been found guilty of murdering soldier Lee Rigby outside Woolwich barracks in south-east London in May.
Michael Adebolajo, 29, and Michael Adebowale, 22, struck Fusilier Rigby with a car before continuing to attack him.
The men were found not guilty of attempting to murder a police officer at the scene.
Dominic Casciani reports.
19 Dec 2013
