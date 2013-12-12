Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Edward VIII treasures to be sold at auction
A selection of jewellery and precious objects owned by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor will be auctioned in London on Thursday.
Edward VIII famously abdicated to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
She was renowned for her expensive taste and elegant style.
Royal Correspondent Daniela Relph reports.
-
12 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window