The Duke and Duchess of Windsor
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Edward VIII treasures to be sold at auction

A selection of jewellery and precious objects owned by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor will be auctioned in London on Thursday.

Edward VIII famously abdicated to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

She was renowned for her expensive taste and elegant style.

Royal Correspondent Daniela Relph reports.

  • 12 Dec 2013
Go to next video: Edward VIII was bugged, files show