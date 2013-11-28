Video

The sister of Bijan Ebrahimi, who was murdered and whose body was set alight following false rumours that he was a paedophile, has said that "lessons must be learned" from his death.

Lee James, 24, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years at Bristol Crown Court. Stephen Norley, 25, was jailed for four years for assisting an offender.

Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Ebrahimi's sister Manisha Moores said: "The next question to be answered is whether Bijan's death could have been avoided."

DCI Rachel Williams and Tracy Easton from the Crown Prosecution Service offered their condolences to the family.

DCI Williams said: "Mr Ebrahimi's murder was a terrible tragedy, but I think it's important to remember that the actions of these two men do not reflect the wider community of Bristol."