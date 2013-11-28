Video

The father of a teenage boy left in a coma after he was knocked off his bike, has spoken about his son's determination to walk again.

Ryan Smith, 16, was not wearing a helmet when he collided with a van in Lincolnshire. His father, Mark, is campaigning for a law to force cyclists to wear helmets.

He described the emotion of hearing his son speaking his first three words since the accident four months ago, and paid tribute to his ''sheer determination'' to make progress.