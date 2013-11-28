Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My son Ryan is determined to walk again'
The father of a teenage boy left in a coma after he was knocked off his bike, has spoken about his son's determination to walk again.
Ryan Smith, 16, was not wearing a helmet when he collided with a van in Lincolnshire. His father, Mark, is campaigning for a law to force cyclists to wear helmets.
He described the emotion of hearing his son speaking his first three words since the accident four months ago, and paid tribute to his ''sheer determination'' to make progress.
-
28 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window