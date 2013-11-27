Media player
Saatchi accused Nigella Lawson of drug-taking, court hears
The former husband of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson has claimed that she was so "off her head on drugs" that she allowed her personal assistants to spend whatever they liked.
The allegation emerged during the trial of two women, accused of committing fraud while working for the couple.
Sangita Myska reports
27 Nov 2013
