Lord Stevens review calls for police standards overhaul
There should be an overhaul of standards in order to make policing in England and Wales more professional, Former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lord Stevens has said.
His review was commissioned two years ago by the Labour Party, which says it will consult on the recommendations.
Lord Stevens outlined details of the report to BBC Breakfast News.
25 Nov 2013
