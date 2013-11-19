Video

A man from Dumfries has found a rather unusual way to heat his home - by using thousands of Christmas lights.

Darrel Piper, who put up the lights in September, claims that it is cheaper for him to use the lights as a source of warmth, rather than paying for gas.

He has a total of 4050 lights in his front room - with one set being 76-years-old.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Drive: "The neighbours thought I was mad to start with, but they're used to it now."