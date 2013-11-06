Media player
Police enter homes as break-in warning
South Yorkshire Police have adopted an unusual tactic to help warn people about the risks of burglary - by breaking in to homes themselves.
Officers attempt to enter unlocked houses, and leave a balloon to alert the residents about the ease of their entrance.
Joe Inwood reports.
06 Nov 2013
