Police leaving a balloon in a home
Police enter homes as break-in warning

South Yorkshire Police have adopted an unusual tactic to help warn people about the risks of burglary - by breaking in to homes themselves.

Officers attempt to enter unlocked houses, and leave a balloon to alert the residents about the ease of their entrance.

Joe Inwood reports.

  • 06 Nov 2013
