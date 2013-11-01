Media player
Charlene Downes appeal 10 years after disappearance
Police investigating the murder of a teenager in Blackpool 10 years ago have appealed for new witnesses to come forward.
Officers made the fresh request for information on the anniversary of 14-year-old Charlene Downes' disappearance.
They believe she was one of a number of girls who were groomed for sex by men.
Ed Thomas reports.
