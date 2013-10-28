Waves crash against a lighthouse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Four die as storm hits southern UK

Four people have died after a storm battered southern Britain.

625,000 homes lost power, while there were widespread rail and flight cancellations.

At the height of the storm, a top wind speed of 99mph was recorded on the Isle of Wight.

Robert Hall reports.

  • 28 Oct 2013
Go to next video: Trees block roads in Wiltshire