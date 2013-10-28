Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Four die as storm hits southern UK
Four people have died after a storm battered southern Britain.
625,000 homes lost power, while there were widespread rail and flight cancellations.
At the height of the storm, a top wind speed of 99mph was recorded on the Isle of Wight.
Robert Hall reports.
-
28 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window