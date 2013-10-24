Media player
Live: BBC One's Question Time
Watch BBC One's Question Time - topical debate in which guests answer questions posed by members of the public.
David Dimbleby's guests include Conservative education minister Liz Truss, Labour's shadow energy secretary Caroline Flint, president of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron, author of the book 'Chavs', Owen Jones and Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens.
24 Oct 2013
