Speed sailing champion Zara Davis teaches Mike Bushell
Speed sailing champion Zara Davis is heading to Namibia, hoping to break her own world record.

Before she left, she offered up some tips in Weymouth, to the BBC's Mike Bushell.

  • 19 Oct 2013
