The NSPCC believes some police forces are struggling to deal with an increase in historical child abuse cases after the BBC obtained figures indicating a fall in the number of these types of arrests.

The number of allegations rose by 70% after Jimmy Savile's past was revealed but the number of arrests fell by 6% over the same period.

Greater Manchester Police has seen a 121% increase in allegations of historical child abuse.

"It is not an ideal scenario to be in but ultimately we have to prioritise the cases," said Detective Inspector Neil Charnock.

