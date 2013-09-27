Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Graves 'should be re-used' to save space
Almost half of England's cemeteries could run out of burial space in less than 20 years.
There is growing pressure for a change in the law to allow local authorities to re-use existing graves.
John Maguire reports.
-
27 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window