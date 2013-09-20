Media player
Is working 9-3 the best way to make a living?
Working 40 hours per week is fairly typical for full time employees in the UK - but an independent think tank has called for that figure to be reduced to 30 hours.
The New Economics Foundation said a shorter, more flexible working week would be good for workers, the environment and the economy.
Tina Miller, a professor of sociology at Oxford Brookes University and Richard Gregg from the Federation of Small Businesses discussed the proposals on BBC Breakfast.
20 Sep 2013
