Video

Bushcraft and outdoors expert Ray Mears has told of the role he played in tracking gunman Raoul Moat.

Raoul Moat shot Samantha Stobbart, who survived, and Chris Brown, who died, in Birtley, Gateshead on 3 July 2010, hours after his release from prison.

He also shot PC David Rathband twice in the face, blinding him.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Richard Bacon how, with the Met Police's top firearms team and search dogs, he got within 20 yards of Moat.

Moat turned his gun on himself during the stand-off.

"The hope was that we would find him and be able to get him to surrender. Everyone was given a line to say to him."

Mr Mears, who relives the experience in his autobiography 'My outdoor life', added: "It wasn't exciting... it was dangerous."