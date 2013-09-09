Police performing fitness drill
Police fitness test should be scrapped

A study has said new tests aimed at assessing the fitness of police officers should be abandoned, because they discriminate against women officers in favour of unfit men.

The tests are due to start later in September following a a review last year, which found many officers were overweight.

Andy Gill reports.

