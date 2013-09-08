Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Marking 500th anniversary of Flodden
It was the day when Scotland lost a King. Five hundred years ago, at the Battle of Flodden, in Northumberland, the Scottish army suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the English.
Almost 14,000 soldiers died in the fight, including King James the Fourth.
Now archaeologists are excavating the field where it happened, and hope the site might be declared a war grave.
Fiona Trott reports.
-
08 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window