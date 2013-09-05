Media player
Plans to award legal aid contracts by tendering are dropped
The Justice Secretary Chris Grayling has announced that a proposal to award legal aid contracts by a process of tendering is being scrapped. Some law firms had expressed fears that contracts would be awarded purely on the basis of cost.
But fees are still being cut sharply, in an effort to save more than £200m.
The BBC's Legal Correspondent Clive Coleman reports.
05 Sep 2013
