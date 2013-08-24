Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should students live with their parents to save money?
As the costs of studying for a degree rise, more students are planning to stay at home and go to their nearest university to save money.
The University Alliance says it has seen a significant increase in students living with their parents.
The BBC's Sophie Van Brugen has been to meet some A-Level students who say that staying at home is the best option for them.
-
24 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window