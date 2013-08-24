Rebecca Wilkins
Should students live with their parents to save money?

As the costs of studying for a degree rise, more students are planning to stay at home and go to their nearest university to save money.

The University Alliance says it has seen a significant increase in students living with their parents.

The BBC's Sophie Van Brugen has been to meet some A-Level students who say that staying at home is the best option for them.

