Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Miranda: Police inquiry over 'sensitive' material
Police have launched a criminal inquiry after seizing thousands of classified intelligence documents from the partner of a Guardian journalist.
Scotland Yard says it is examining the "highly sensitive material" after detaining David Miranda at Heathrow airport on Sunday.
An injunction limits them from looking at, copying or sharing any information except to protect national security.
June Kelly reports.
-
22 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window