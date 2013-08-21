Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wing-walking schoolgirls fly into the record books
Standing on top of a plane flying at 100 miles per hour isn't a typical school holiday activity, but for two nine-year-old girls today it was a route straight into the record books.
Rose Powell and Flame Brewer took to the skies in two biplanes over Gloucestershire to become the world's youngest wing-walkers.
The girls wanted to use the challenge as a way of raising money and awareness for the Duchenne Children's Trust, which raises money for research into the fatal genetic disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Jon Kay reports.
-
21 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window