Two women from the UK arrested in Peru on suspicion of drug smuggling have been charged and face a maximum sentence of 15 years if convicted.

Michaella McCollum, of Dungannon in Northern Ireland, and Melissa Reid, of Lenzie near Glasgow, are accused of trying to smuggle cocaine with a street value of £1.5m out of the country.

Ms McCollum's lawyer Peter Madden said both women would plead not guilty.

  • 21 Aug 2013
