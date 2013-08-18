Media player
Prince Harry in Angola minefields charity visit
Prince Harry has travelled to Angola to see landmine clearance work by a charity championed by his late mother Princess Diana.
According to the head of the Halo Trust, the prince was "irritated" that some nations which provided mines were not helping the clearance effort.
The charity is the oldest organisation of its kind and the prince is patron of its 25th Anniversary Appeal.
Jane-Frances Kelly reports.
