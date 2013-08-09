Tax evaders
Most wanted tax fugitive 'stashed 50,000 under his bed'

Only one of the UK's 20 most-wanted alleged fraudsters and tax evaders named on a government list last year has been caught, it has emerged.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) published the names and photographs of people it said had cost taxpayers millions in lost revenue, but 19 remain at large.

From Bristol, the Today programme's reporter Sima Kotecha looks into the case of one of the fugitives who has been on the run for more than seven years.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday 9 August 2013.

