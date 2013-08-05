Media player
What is Spain v Gibraltar row about?
The Prime Minister says he has 'serious concerns' over Spanish proposals to charge a fee for crossing the border into Gibraltar.
Spain has said it is considering a range of proposals including a new 50 euro (£43) fee to cross the border into the British territory.
The chief minister of Gibraltar has accused Spain of sabre-rattling and "acting like North Korea" in the continuing dispute over fishing rights.
Tom Burridge reports.
05 Aug 2013
