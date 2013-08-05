Vacancies signs in a window
Coastal towns in cycle of poverty, says think tank

Some of the UK's seaside towns are becoming "dumping grounds" for vulnerable people, according to the Centre for Social Justice.

The think tank says some councils take advantage of cheap accommodation and it is warning that coastal towns have deprivation levels on a par with major cities.

Michael Buchanan reports.

